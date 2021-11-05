Islanders' Nelson nets 4 to lead rout over leaky Canadiens

Brock Nelson scored four times for the New York Islanders in a 6-2 thumping of the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

The Isles, who are midway through a 13-game road trip, scored more than four goals in a game for the first time this season.

Montreal allowed five goals or more for a sixth time this season.

Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Islanders (4-2-2).

Anthony Beauvilier had three assists. Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin allowed two goals on 38 shot.

Canadiens starter Jake Allen allowed five goals on 25 shots and was pulled following a disastrous second period in which the Islanders scored four goals.

Samuel Montembeault took over and blocked all 10 shots he saw.

Nick Suzuki and Tyler Toffoli scored for Montreal (3-9-0)

Nelson scored the first of his four 4:14 after the opening faceoff to give the Isles a 1-0 lead after one period.

The Islanders then rattled off four even-strength goals in the second.

Wahlstrom scored his first of the season. Nelson tapped in a loose puck and completed a hat trick scoring on a two-on-one with Beauvilier.

Zach Parise fed Pageau from behind the net to make it 5-0 for the visitors after two periods.

Suzuki and Toffoli produced back-to-back goals late in the third to close the gap, but Nelson scored his fourth into an empty net.