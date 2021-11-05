Islanders' Nelson nets 4 to lead rout over leaky Canadiens
Montreal allows 5+ goals for 6th time so far this season
Brock Nelson scored four times for the New York Islanders in a 6-2 thumping of the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
The Isles, who are midway through a 13-game road trip, scored more than four goals in a game for the first time this season.
Montreal allowed five goals or more for a sixth time this season.
Anthony Beauvilier had three assists. Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin allowed two goals on 38 shot.
Canadiens starter Jake Allen allowed five goals on 25 shots and was pulled following a disastrous second period in which the Islanders scored four goals.
That’s 4️⃣ goals for Patrice Bergeron and Brock Nelson 🚨🚨🚨🚨<br><br>The last time two players from different teams scored 4+ goals on the same day was March 26, 1996, when Mario Lemieux (PIT) and Keith Tkachuk (WIN) both did so. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLStats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLStats</a>: <a href="https://t.co/6xV3Nt5lec">https://t.co/6xV3Nt5lec</a> <a href="https://t.co/oqsfH7yXSh">pic.twitter.com/oqsfH7yXSh</a>—@PR_NHL
Samuel Montembeault took over and blocked all 10 shots he saw.
Nick Suzuki and Tyler Toffoli scored for Montreal (3-9-0)
Nelson scored the first of his four 4:14 after the opening faceoff to give the Isles a 1-0 lead after one period.
The Islanders then rattled off four even-strength goals in the second.
Zach Parise fed Pageau from behind the net to make it 5-0 for the visitors after two periods.
Suzuki and Toffoli produced back-to-back goals late in the third to close the gap, but Nelson scored his fourth into an empty net.
