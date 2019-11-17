Devils battle back to beat Habs in OT

Kyle Palmieri scored in overtime as the New Jersey Devils completed the comeback to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Saturday night.

Nikita Gusev, Nico Hischier and Wayne Simmonds scored in regulation time for the Devils (7-8-4), who were down 3-1 late in the second. Mackenzie Blackwood, playing his second game in as many nights, stopped 31-of-34 shots.

Brendan Gallagher, Cale Fleury and Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens (11-5-4), who ended a three-game win streak. Backup Keith Kinkaid made 39 saves against his former club.

Both teams were playing the second of back-to-back games. New Jersey beat Pittsburgh 2-1 on Friday while Montreal won 5-2 in Washington.

It looked like Phillip Danault gave the Canadiens a 4-3 lead with 47 seconds left in the third period but the referees deemed the Montreal winger had kicked the puck into the net.

Instead, Palmieri scored the overtime winner on the power play at 1:30 of the extra frame on a one-timer from Taylor Hall, with Danault in the penalty box.