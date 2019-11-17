Devils battle back to beat Habs in OT
New Jersey's Kyle Palmieri scores extra-frame winner to complete comeback
Kyle Palmieri scored in overtime as the New Jersey Devils completed the comeback to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Saturday night.
Brendan Gallagher, Cale Fleury and Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens (11-5-4), who ended a three-game win streak. Backup Keith Kinkaid made 39 saves against his former club.
Both teams were playing the second of back-to-back games. New Jersey beat Pittsburgh 2-1 on Friday while Montreal won 5-2 in Washington.
It looked like Phillip Danault gave the Canadiens a 4-3 lead with 47 seconds left in the third period but the referees deemed the Montreal winger had kicked the puck into the net.
Instead, Palmieri scored the overtime winner on the power play at 1:30 of the extra frame on a one-timer from Taylor Hall, with Danault in the penalty box.
