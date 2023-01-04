Content
Canadiens drop 6th straight as Predators put on offensive clinic to double up Montreal

Mattias Ekholm, Tommy Novak and Roman Josi each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-3 victory over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Jim Diamond · The Associated Press ·
A Nashville Predators player is in his knees as he tries to shoot past the Montreal Canadiens goaltender that's next to him, a little to his left. Two Canadiens players watch on next behind the Predators player.
Six different Nashville Predators players scored in a 6-3 win over the visiting Canadiens to hand Montreal their sixth consecutive defeat on Tuesday. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Cody Glass, Colton Sissons and Matt Duchene also scored and Juuse Saros made 24 saves for Nashville. Nino Niederreiter had three assists and Mikael Granlund added two.

"We haven't scored too many goals this year, so it's nice to see, and hopefully that can open up some floodgates for the future," Ekholm said.

Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher scored and Sam Montembeault stopped 28 shots for the slumping Canadiens, who have lost six straight and nine of 10.

Montreal has allowed 22 goals in the last three games.

"We shot ourselves in the foot early," coach Martin St. Louis said. "We can't kill a penalty right now to save our life. We've got to get better in that department. And I think you end up chasing the game all the time."

Nashville scored three times in the first 10:42, including a power-play goal by Glass at 4:10. Glass played in his 100th NHL game.

"I think we've been working hard in practice and stuff like that," Glass said. "It was nice to get a quick one, and then to put up six was a really good feeling for our team."

Filip Forsberg, the NHL's reigning First Star of the Week, assisted on Sissons' first-period goal. He extended his point streak to four games. Forsberg has five goals and three assists during that span.

Savard returns, PK woes

Montreal defenceman David Savard returned to the lineup after missing 13 games with an upper-body injury. He had two shots on goal in 22:43 of ice time.

Montreal allowed two power-play goals by Nashville in four attempts. One second separated the Predators from converting another with the man advantage, as Ekholm's goal at 10:42 of the first came just after Gallagher's high-sticking penalty expired.

During their six-game slide, the Canadiens have allowed 12 power-play goals in 22 times shorthanded.

