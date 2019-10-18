Victor Mete, Nick Suzuki notch 1st NHL goals as Habs down Wild

Victor Mete and Nick Suzuki each scored their first NHL goals to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a convincing 4-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Making his fourth straight start in goal, Carey Price stopped all 18 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season for Montreal (3-2-2).

Joel Armia and Brendan Gallagher also scored. Nick Cousins earned an assist in his Canadiens debut.

Alex Stalock gave up four goals on 32 shots in his second start for the visiting Wild (1-6-0), who are last in the Western Conference.

The Canadiens defeated Minnesota for the first time since Nov. 8, 2014, snapping a streak of nine straight losses.

Montreal was all over a considerably slower Wild side for much of the encounter and that speed paid off early.