Canadiens' losing streak extends to 6 games after shutout loss to Wild

Cam Talbot recorded his third shutout of the season to help the Minnesota Wild to a 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

Kevin Fiala scored and assisted on Matt Boldy's third-period goal. Talbot made 26 saves as Minnesota (48-21-7) swept the season series between the teams.

In his second start of the season, Carey Price made 28 saves.

The Wild opened the scoring on the power play at 6:57 of the first period. Fiala one-timed Mats Zuccarello's pass in the slot to net his 30th goal of the season and seventh in his last six games.

The Canadiens (20-46-11) threatened in the second period but couldn't find the back of the net. Rem Pitlick had a great chance on a breakaway but was denied by Talbot.

Tyler Pitlick thought he scored his first goal in a Habs uniform by shooting a loose puck in an open net. However, Minnesota used its coach's challenge for goaltender interference and the goal was called off.

Minnesota padded its lead at 2:29 of the third period when Boldy tucked the puck between his legs and scored from a tight angle.