Canadiens' losing streak extends to 6 games after shutout loss to Wild
Talbot makes 26 saves to help Minnesota complete season sweep of Montreal
Cam Talbot recorded his third shutout of the season to help the Minnesota Wild to a 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Tuesday night.
In his second start of the season, Carey Price made 28 saves.
The Wild opened the scoring on the power play at 6:57 of the first period. Fiala one-timed Mats Zuccarello's pass in the slot to net his 30th goal of the season and seventh in his last six games.
WATCH l Wild score twice as Talbot shuts down Habs:
The Canadiens (20-46-11) threatened in the second period but couldn't find the back of the net. Rem Pitlick had a great chance on a breakaway but was denied by Talbot.
Tyler Pitlick thought he scored his first goal in a Habs uniform by shooting a loose puck in an open net. However, Minnesota used its coach's challenge for goaltender interference and the goal was called off.
Minnesota padded its lead at 2:29 of the third period when Boldy tucked the puck between his legs and scored from a tight angle.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?