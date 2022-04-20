Skip to Main Content
NHL

Canadiens' losing streak extends to 6 games after shutout loss to Wild

Cam Talbot recorded his third shutout of the season to help the Minnesota Wild to a 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

Talbot makes 26 saves to help Minnesota complete season sweep of Montreal

The Canadian Press ·
The Canadiens failed to score on goaltender Cam Talbot on Tuesday, losing for the sixth consecutive game following a 2-0 loss to the visiting Wild. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Cam Talbot recorded his third shutout of the season to help the Minnesota Wild to a 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

Kevin Fiala scored and assisted on Matt Boldy's third-period goal. Talbot made 26 saves as Minnesota (48-21-7) swept the season series between the teams.

In his second start of the season, Carey Price made 28 saves.

The Wild opened the scoring on the power play at 6:57 of the first period. Fiala one-timed Mats Zuccarello's pass in the slot to net his 30th goal of the season and seventh in his last six games.

WATCH l Wild score twice as Talbot shuts down Habs:

Wild score twice as Talbot shuts down Habs

38 minutes ago
Duration 1:40
Minnesota required only two goals as Cam Talbot stopped all 26 shots the Habs fired his way in a 2-0 win over Montreal. 1:40

The Canadiens (20-46-11) threatened in the second period but couldn't find the back of the net. Rem Pitlick had a great chance on a breakaway but was denied by Talbot.

Tyler Pitlick thought he scored his first goal in a Habs uniform by shooting a loose puck in an open net. However, Minnesota used its coach's challenge for goaltender interference and the goal was called off.

Minnesota padded its lead at 2:29 of the third period when Boldy tucked the puck between his legs and scored from a tight angle.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now