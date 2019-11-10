Weber scores twice as Habs down Kings

Defenceman Shea Weber scored two power-play goals as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday.

Nate Thompson also scored for the Canadiens (9-5-3). Carey Price made 31 saves.

Anze Kopitar and Blake Lizotte scored for the Kings (5-11-1). Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots.

The victory was Montreal's fifth in its last seven games, while the Kings have one win in their last eight.

WATCH | Shea Weber nets two power-play goals in Habs win over Kings:

Weber opened the scoring near the midway point of the first period. The captain fired a shot from the top of the face-off circle that hit defenceman Matt Roy. As the puck landed back towards Weber, he blasted the puck past Quick for a goal.

Thompson made it 2-0 for the home team 15 seconds later. Weber would then score his second power-play goal of the period with over three minutes to play.