Weber scores twice as Habs down Kings
Montreal defenceman nets pair in 1st period, Price makes 31 saves
Defenceman Shea Weber scored two power-play goals as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday.
Nate Thompson also scored for the Canadiens (9-5-3). Carey Price made 31 saves.
Anze Kopitar and Blake Lizotte scored for the Kings (5-11-1). Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots.
The victory was Montreal's fifth in its last seven games, while the Kings have one win in their last eight.
WATCH | Shea Weber nets two power-play goals in Habs win over Kings:
Weber opened the scoring near the midway point of the first period. The captain fired a shot from the top of the face-off circle that hit defenceman Matt Roy. As the puck landed back towards Weber, he blasted the puck past Quick for a goal.
Thompson made it 2-0 for the home team 15 seconds later. Weber would then score his second power-play goal of the period with over three minutes to play.
