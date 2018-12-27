Canadiens goalie Carey Price out with lower-body injury
The Montreal Canadiens will be without goaltender Carey Price for their upcoming three-game road trip.
Will not accompany team on three-game road trip
The Montreal Canadiens will be without goaltender Carey Price for their upcoming three-game road trip.
The Canadiens announced Thursday that Price will not travel with the team to Florida because of a lower-body injury.
The Canadiens play the Panthers on Friday night in Sunrise, Fla., then face the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.
Montreal finishes the road trip Monday in Dallas.
Price has played in 30 games this season, posting a 15-10-4 record with a 2.84 goals-against average and .904 save percentage.
The Canadiens will look to Antti Niemi to carry the load in goal over the road trip. Niemi has a 4-3-1 record with a 4.14 GAA and .876 save percentage backing up Price this season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.