Canadiens goalie Carey Price out with lower-body injury

The Montreal Canadiens will be without goaltender Carey Price for their upcoming three-game road trip.

The Canadiens announced Thursday that Price will not travel with the team to Florida because of a lower-body injury.

The Canadiens play the Panthers on Friday night in Sunrise, Fla., then face the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Montreal finishes the road trip Monday in Dallas.

Price has played in 30 games this season, posting a 15-10-4 record with a 2.84 goals-against average and .904 save percentage.

The Canadiens will look to Antti Niemi to carry the load in goal over the road trip. Niemi has a 4-3-1 record with a 4.14 GAA and .876 save percentage backing up Price this season.