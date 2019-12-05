Habs goalie Cayden Primeau making 1st NHL start against Avalanche
Son of former NHLer Keith Primeau named top goalie in NCAA last season
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau will make his NHL debut on Thursday when the rookie starts against the visiting Colorado Avalanche.
Primeau, 20, was called up from the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket earlier this week just before the Canadiens place backup goalie Keith Kinkaid on waivers.
The Canadiens have back-to-back games on tap, with Carey Price likely to get the nod tomorrow night in New York against the Rangers.
A seventh-round Habs pick (199th overall) in the 2017 NHL draft, Primeau earned the Mike Richter Award as the top goalie in the NCAA last season with Northeastern University.
Primeau, the son of former NHLer Keith Primeau, is 7-4-1 with a 2.58 goals-against average and .910 save percentage with Laval this season.
