Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price out 10-12 weeks after knee surgery
Goaltender expected to be available for Habs' home opener against Maple Leafs
The Montreal Canadiens say star goaltender Carey Price is expected to be out for 10 to 12 weeks after having knee surgery Friday.
The club announced the news in a statement saying the procedure was done at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York and that it followed consultations regarding the 33-year-old's hip and knee injuries.
It says the hip injury will not need surgery.
Price backstopped Montreal to an appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals last season with a 13-9-0 record, a .924 save percentage and a 2.28 goals-against average in the playoffs.
The native of Anahim Lake, B.C., has spent his entire 14-season NHL career with the Canadiens and boasts a career regular-season record of 360-257-79 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?