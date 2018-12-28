Tatar scores twice to lead Canadiens over Panthers

Tomas Tatar scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Friday night.

Jonathan Drouin had a goal and an assist, and Nicolas Deslauriers and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for the Canadiens, who won their third straight.

Henrik Borgstrom, Denis Malgin and Keith Yandle scored for the Panthers, who ended a two-game winning streak.

Montreal's Antti Niemi, in for injured Carey Price, and Florida's Roberto Luongo each stopped 23 shots.

Montreal scored twice in the first three minutes. Tatar capitalized on a turnover by defenceman Mike Matheson behind Florida's goal to backhand in his 13th goal just 35 seconds in, and Victor Mete's long shot struck Deslauriers and flew by Luongo for his second goal at 2:51.

Florida bounced back with two goals in the frenzied period.

Denis Malgin of the Panthers scores on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Antti Niemi. (Joe Skipper/Associated Press)

Borgstrom took a feed from Mike Hoffman and buried his second goal from the slot at 8:01, and Malgin swatted in his fourth goal at 13:53 after Niemi's paddle save bounced off Paul Byron and went back toward the goal and Malgin in the low slot.

After the pace slowed in a scoreless second period, Tatar scored again at 8:54 on a one-timer, just five seconds after Florida got one player back from a 5-on-3 penalty kill.

Lehkonen scored at 15:40 for a two-goal edge, and Yandle scored his sixth goal on the power play with 1:16 remaining.

Drouin scored his 12th goal into an empty net at 19:37.