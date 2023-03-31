Tkachuk scores hat trick as Panthers beat Canadiens to sweep season series
Montreal forward Sean Farrell scores 1st NHL goal in 5-2 loss
Matthew Tkachuk had a hat trick and one assist as the visiting Florida Panthers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday.
Anton Lundell added two goals and one assist for the Panthers (38-31-7), who won their second straight.
Alex Lyon made 18 saves in helping Florida sweep its season series against Montreal.
Sean Farrell, with his first career goal, and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored for the Canadiens (30-46-6), who dropped their second in a row.
Sam Montembeault stopped 25 shots.
WATCH | Tkachuk's hat trick leads Panthers past Habs:
Farrell opened the scoring 1:23 into the first period. The rookie took a shot from along the boards that was mishandled by Lyon and went in.
Tkachuk finished off a tick-tack-toe sequence with Brandon Montour and Sam Reinhart to give the Panthers a 2-1 edge 3:59 into the second period on the power play.
Just under two minutes later, Tkachuk scored his second, beating Montembeault with a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle.
Lundell upped Florida's lead to three when he stole the puck away from Nick Suzuki in Montreal's zone to create a breakaway opportunity. The Finland native deked Montembeault and bagged his second of the night.
Harvey-Pinard redirected Mike Matheson's shot on the power play at 18:35 of the third period.
Tkachuk completed his hat trick with 20 seconds remaining by scoring an empty-netter.
Dach out at least 1 week with upper-body injury
The Canadiens announced in the lead-up to Thursday night that centre Kirby Dach would miss at least one week with an upper-body injury.
After being named a game-time decision, defenceman David Savard (lower body) was ultimately ruled out and listed as day-to-day with Chris Wideman replacing him in the lineup.
The Canadiens host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.
