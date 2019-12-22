McDavid, Draisaitl power Oilers past Habs
Edmonton snaps 2-game losing skid
Leon Draisaitl, Josh Archibald and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid with a big 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.
Jeff Petry, Phillip Danault and Max Domi replied for the Canadiens (17-13-6) who had a two-game winning streak ended.
The Oilers blazed to an early lead with a goal 90 seconds into the first period as McDavid fed the puck across to Draisaitl on a two-on-one, and he beat Montreal goalie Carey Price for his 22nd goal of the season, but just his first even-strength tally in 17 games.
Edmonton added to its lead 12 minutes into the opening frame as Archibald redirected a shot-pass from Ethan Bear into the net for his second goal of the season.
Montreal responded a couple minutes later with a shorthanded goal as Petry wired a shot that went off the glove of Oilers starter Mikko Koskinen and in.
