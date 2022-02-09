Canadiens fire head coach Dominique Ducharme

The Montreal Canadiens have fired head coach Dominique Ducharme, the team announced Wednesday.

The 48-year-old was relieved of his duties after Montreal began its season with a dismal 8-30-7 record for a league-worst 23 points.

The Habs lost 7-1 to New Jersey on Tuesday and have given up 33 goals in losing their last five games. They have lost seven straight, including two in overtime, and 13 of their last 14 (with four OT losses).

Ducharme helped guide the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup final last season as the interim head coach after the team let go of Claude Julien.

"We would like to sincerely thank Dominique for his work and contributions to the Montreal Canadiens organization," general manager Kent Hughes said. "At this point in the season, we felt it was in the best interest of the club to make a change."

The Canadiens are expected to announce their new head coach later on Wednesday.