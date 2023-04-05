Red Wings send Canadiens to 4th straight loss in rout

With dreams of clinching a playoff spot all but over, the Detroit Red Wings leaned on the positives to end their season.

The team suffered a crushing 6-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets last Friday, but bounced back with two high-scoring wins to cap off a three-game Canadian road trip.

After taking down the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 last Sunday, the Red Wings grabbed a 5-0 win over the Canadiens on Tuesday night in Montreal.

"It's been about us playing the right way," said Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde of the recent stretch of games. "Getting a little rhythm with our forward lines, getting a little rhythm with our [defensive] pair, getting great goaltending.

"I just like how clean the game was from start to finish. We played a really good game so it's very encouraging."

David Perron scored two goals and added an assist. Lucas Raymond, Matt Luff and Joe Veleno also scored for Detroit (35-33-9). Jordan Oesterle and Olli Matta collected two assists.

WATCH | Perron leads the way for Red Wings:

Detroit's Perron scores on breakaway in shutout win over Canadiens Duration 0:50 David Perron records his first goal of the game while on a breakaway in the first period. Perron would finish with three points in Carolina's 5-0 victory over Montreal.

Back from missing the last seven games with a lower-body injury, Ville Husso recorded a 24-save shutout.

"I got a good start right away, and even in practice I felt good," Husso said. "I was always a little nervous before the game, it's been two weeks that you played but I felt good overall."

"I thought Ville was excellent," Lalonde added. "A couple of big saves early, but he just looks sharp. Helped us out a ton."

In his second start for Montreal (30-42-6) this season, Cayden Primeau made 16 saves.

The Canadiens haven't scored in the past two games. The final goal came from Rafael Harvey-Pinard at 18:35 of the third period in Montreal's 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on March 30. Harvey-Pinard has been out with a lower-body injury since.

Habs coach Martin St. Louis said that his team "shot itself in the foot" by conceding two first-period goals and it was all downhill from there.

"We were ready, we had good intentions, I liked our start but then all of sudden it's 2-0," said St. Louis. "After that you're playing catch-up. Our execution wasn't perfect but we had good intentions."

Raymond shocked Primeau with a wrist shot from point-blank range to open the scoring for Detroit 4:55 into the opening frame.

Oesterle found Perron with a long stretch pass to create a breakaway and the native of Sherbrooke, Que., deked Primeau to double Detroit's lead.

"You don't you don't see me get those breakaways too often either," said Perron. "Once I felt the space in behind, I couldn't miss. I needed to score that one just for the feeling of scoring in this building."

At 7:12 of the second period, Luff hopped on a loose puck in the slot to score his second goal of the campaign.

Detroit added a power-play goal late in the second when Veleno redirected Jake Walman's shot from the point to score his first goal against his hometown team.

Maatta located Perron with a centring pass in the slot, who tapped in his second of the night at 7:26 of the final frame.