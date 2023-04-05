Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL

Red Wings send Canadiens to 4th straight loss in rout

David Perron scored two goals and added an assist as the Detroit Red Wings crushed the Canadiens 5-0 on Tuesday night in Montreal.

Detroit's Perron notches 2 goals, 1 assist in win

Tristan D'Amours · The Canadian Press ·
A Detroit player stands in front of the Montreal goalie, looking at the puck in the back of the net.
Red Wings' Joe Veleno (90) scores against Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau during a 5-0 win on Tuesday in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

With dreams of clinching a playoff spot all but over, the Detroit Red Wings leaned on the positives to end their season.

The team suffered a crushing 6-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets last Friday, but bounced back with two high-scoring wins to cap off a three-game Canadian road trip.

After taking down the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 last Sunday, the Red Wings grabbed a 5-0 win over the Canadiens on Tuesday night in Montreal.

"It's been about us playing the right way," said Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde of the recent stretch of games. "Getting a little rhythm with our forward lines, getting a little rhythm with our [defensive] pair, getting great goaltending.

"I just like how clean the game was from start to finish. We played a really good game so it's very encouraging."

David Perron scored two goals and added an assist. Lucas Raymond, Matt Luff and Joe Veleno also scored for Detroit (35-33-9). Jordan Oesterle and Olli Matta collected two assists.

WATCH | Perron leads the way for Red Wings:

Detroit's Perron scores on breakaway in shutout win over Canadiens

2 hours ago
Duration 0:50
David Perron records his first goal of the game while on a breakaway in the first period. Perron would finish with three points in Carolina's 5-0 victory over Montreal.

Back from missing the last seven games with a lower-body injury, Ville Husso recorded a 24-save shutout.

"I got a good start right away, and even in practice I felt good," Husso said. "I was always a little nervous before the game, it's been two weeks that you played but I felt good overall."

"I thought Ville was excellent," Lalonde added. "A couple of big saves early, but he just looks sharp. Helped us out a ton."

In his second start for Montreal (30-42-6) this season, Cayden Primeau made 16 saves.

The Canadiens haven't scored in the past two games. The final goal came from Rafael Harvey-Pinard at 18:35 of the third period in Montreal's 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on March 30. Harvey-Pinard has been out with a lower-body injury since.

Habs coach Martin St. Louis said that his team "shot itself in the foot" by conceding two first-period goals and it was all downhill from there.

"We were ready, we had good intentions, I liked our start but then all of sudden it's 2-0," said St. Louis. "After that you're playing catch-up. Our execution wasn't perfect but we had good intentions."

Raymond shocked Primeau with a wrist shot from point-blank range to open the scoring for Detroit 4:55 into the opening frame.

Oesterle found Perron with a long stretch pass to create a breakaway and the native of Sherbrooke, Que., deked Primeau to double Detroit's lead.

"You don't you don't see me get those breakaways too often either," said Perron. "Once I felt the space in behind, I couldn't miss. I needed to score that one just for the feeling of scoring in this building."

At 7:12 of the second period, Luff hopped on a loose puck in the slot to score his second goal of the campaign.

Detroit added a power-play goal late in the second when Veleno redirected Jake Walman's shot from the point to score his first goal against his hometown team.

Maatta located Perron with a centring pass in the slot, who tapped in his second of the night at 7:26 of the final frame.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now