Dvorak scores twice, Montembeault makes 48 saves to help Canadiens defeat Stars
Toffoli, Anderson and Pezzetta also score as Montreal snaps 6-game losing skid
Christian Dvorak scored twice, Sam Montembeault made a career-high 48 saves for his second win of the season and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 Tuesday night for their third road win.
Dvorak and Michael Pezzetta scored 22 seconds apart in the second period, and Tyler Toffoli, Dvorak and Josh Anderson beat Jake Oettinger three times in 3:15 for a 5-2 lead early in the third. Braden Holtby replaced Oettinger after Anderson's goal at 4:18.
"It's nice to get the first goal and kind of ride the momentum from there," Canadiens center Nick Suzuki said. He had two assists and leads Montreal with 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) this season.
"We scored five goals, but Monty played unbelievable. He had some huge save that probably won the game for us."
Jacob Peterson, Tyler Seguin and Joe Pavelski scored for Dallas, which never led. The Stars have been outscored 15-5 during a three-game losing streak.
Montreal fell one short of its highest number of goals in a game this season. The Canadiens' last game with six goals was Nov. 27 at Pittsburgh, which also had been their most recent road win. Montreal is 3-15-4 on the road.
Dallas fell to 14-4-1 at home. The Stars outshot the Canadiens 51-22.
Oettinger allowed a career-high five goals, with 14 saves.
"My job is to make those saves when our team gives up chances," the goalie said.
With the score 2-1 late in the second period, the Stars appeared to tie it when Michael Raffl had a short-handed breakaway. Montembeault didn't stop the shot, but he fell backward onto the puck, which was lodged under his back and could have crossed the goal line. A video replay was inconclusive, so there was no goal.
Anderson's goal initially was ruled no goal, but replay showed the net was not dislodged until after the puck crossed the line. He now has the team lead with eight goals.
Montreal coach Dominique Ducharme huddled with Suzuki before the game.
"I said I would do everything I can," Suzuki said. "I knew I needed to do better."
Ducharme added, "We want to bring the young players to full potential, and [Suzuki's] one of those guys."
Scuffle in 3rd period
The teams scuffled with 7:47 to play in the game after sticks and gloves fell all around the faceoff circle. Montreal was assessed 25 penalty minutes and the Stars received 12. Seguin and the Canadiens' Anderson and and Jonathan Drouin had misconduct penalties.
"I don't know if there will be suspensions," Ducharme said. "I told the ref they were not even trying to win the faceoff."
Seguin didn't address his misconduct penalty.
"We had a chances but we also gave up five," he said. "Those opportunities wasted could come back to bite you at the end of the year."
Montreal's 29th-ranked penalty kill held off the Stars on the first six of their power plays before Pavelski scored with six skaters for Dallas. The Stars entered the game second on the power play at home (30.8%).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?