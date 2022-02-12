Laine scores in dying seconds to lift Blue Jackets to win over Canadiens

Patrik Laine scored a power-play goal with 6.5 seconds left in regulation and the Columbus Blue Jackets escaped Montreal with a 2-1 win over the Canadiens.

Oliver Bjorkstad had the first goal for Columbus (23-22-1) just 76 seconds into the game and Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves for the win.

Cole Caufield replied for Montreal (8-32-7) early in the third period with his third goal of the season.

Samuel Montembeault had a busy day at the office, blocking 37-of-38 shots for the Canadiens.

It was the Blue Jackets' second victory at the Bell Centre in 14 days, extending their win streak to five games and six in their last seven.

The Habs slumped to a nine-game winless streak and Montreal is 0-2-0 under newly minted head coach Martin St. Louis.

St. Louis, 46, was facing the team he'd previously worked for as a special teams consultant in 2018-19.

Columbus were wide awake for the matinee game, scoring only 1:16 in.

Ben Chiarot's clearance attempt deflected off Laine and onto Bjorkstrand's stick. The Dane skated towards the slot, bounced the puck off of Alexander Romanov and beat Montembeault with the fourth shot of the game.

After a scoreless second period, Caufield took advantage of a defensive mistake to score in a second consecutive game.

Vladislav Gavrikov gave the puck away to Chiarot along the boards. The defenceman found Caufield in the high slot who shocked Merzlikins to tie things up at 1-1.

Jeff Petry took a tripping penalty with 1:27 left in regulation, opening the door for Columbus' game-winner.

Laine bagged a one-timer with 6.5 seconds left in regulation to help Columbus clinch two points.

Habs get goalie Andrew Hammond from Minnesota

The Montreal Canadiens have added to their goaltending depth, acquiring netminder Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wild.

The trade, announced Saturday, saw the Habs send left-winger Brandon Baddock to Minnesota.

Hammond has a 6-2-3 record with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League this season, posting a 2.44 goals-against average with a .908 save percentage.

The 34-year-old native of Surrey, B.C., has played 56 career NHL games with the Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche, registering a 27-15-6 record with a 2.31 goals-against average, a .923 save percentage and four shutouts.

Montreal has surrendered a league-high 184 goals this season and continues to await the return of star goalie Carey Price, who's working his way back from off-season knee surgery.