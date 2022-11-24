Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL·New

Savard's 3rd-period goal lifts Canadiens over Blue Jackets

David Savard scored the go-ahead goal against his former team early in the third period, sending the Montreal Canadiens past the Blue Jackets 3-1 on Wednesday night  in Columbus for their second comeback victory in three games.

Xhekaj, Monahan also score in final frame; Montembeault makes 29 saves

Nicole Kraft · The Associated Press ·
Canadiens' David Savard, third from right, celebrates with teammate Kirby Dach after scoring a goal during the third period of Montreal's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Wednesday night in Columbus. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

David Savard scored the go-ahead goal against his former team early in the third period, sending the Montreal Canadiens past the Blue Jackets 3-1 on Wednesday night  in Columbus for their second comeback victory in three games.

Arber Xhekaj and Sean Monahan also had goals in the third for the Canadiens after the first two periods were scoreless. Sam Montembeault made 29 saves as Montreal avenged a road loss to Columbus six days earlier.

Mathieu Olivier scored for the Blue Jackets, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 26 shots in his second consecutive loss. Columbus has dropped two of three, both at home.

Play was virtually even through two periods before Olivier picked off a weak Canadiens clearing pass and scored from the right circle at 1:08 of the third.

Xhekaj tied it 1:30 later when his shot from the blue line got past a screened Korpisalo. Savard made it 2-1 at 3:35 by burying a feed from Kirby Dach off the rush for his first goal of the season.

Monahan added an empty-netter at 18:07.

The Canadiens will next play at Chicago on Friday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now