Savard's 3rd-period goal lifts Canadiens over Blue Jackets
Xhekaj, Monahan also score in final frame; Montembeault makes 29 saves
David Savard scored the go-ahead goal against his former team early in the third period, sending the Montreal Canadiens past the Blue Jackets 3-1 on Wednesday night in Columbus for their second comeback victory in three games.
Mathieu Olivier scored for the Blue Jackets, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 26 shots in his second consecutive loss. Columbus has dropped two of three, both at home.
Play was virtually even through two periods before Olivier picked off a weak Canadiens clearing pass and scored from the right circle at 1:08 of the third.
Xhekaj tied it 1:30 later when his shot from the blue line got past a screened Korpisalo. Savard made it 2-1 at 3:35 by burying a feed from Kirby Dach off the rush for his first goal of the season.
Premier but de la saison pour Savy!<br><br>First of the season for Savy!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHabsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHabsGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/DxZlKEEFnd">pic.twitter.com/DxZlKEEFnd</a>—@CanadiensMTL
Monahan added an empty-netter at 18:07.
The Canadiens will next play at Chicago on Friday.
