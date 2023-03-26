Harvey-Pinard nets 1st career hat trick as Canadiens trounce Blue Jackets
Montreal's Suzuki, Hoffman, Matheson combine for 10 points
Rafael Harvey-Pinard electrified the Bell Centre with his first career hat trick as the Montreal Canadiens routed the Columbus Blue Jackets 8-2 on Saturday.
Sam Montembeault made 20 saves as the Canadiens (29-38-6) recorded back-to-back home wins.
Lane Pederson and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets (23-42-7), who failed to record their first three-game win streak of the season.
Elvis Merzlikins made 16 saves before leaving the game with an injury with 2:58 remaining in the second period. In relief, Michael Hutchinson made five saves.
WATCH | Harvey-Pinard earns 1st career hat trick:
The Blue Jackets took only 1:32 to score the game's first goal. Kent Johnson located Pederson in front of the net with a backhand pass and the forward completed the one-timer.
Montreal took its first lead of the game at 9:43 of the first. Ylonen took advantage of Brendan Gallagher's screen in front of the net to send a wrist shot from atop the left face-off circle.
Marchenko took a shot from a tight angle over Montembeault's shoulder to tie the game but the net was knocked loose in the process. After video review, it was determined that the puck had crossed the goal line before the net was dislodged and the goal was allowed.
Immediately after the opening face-off, Matheson rushed along the boards and drove to the net. Merzlikins made the save but Harvey-Pinard zoomed into the crease to tap in Montreal's third goal.
Harvey-Pinard then bagged his second goal of the night with a wrister from the left face-off circle.
Gallagher gave Montreal a 5-3 lead by finding his way in the slot amongst the five Jackets skaters. He accepted Ylonen's pass from behind the net to notch the one-timer.
Montreal added a seventh goal in the final frame when Belzile's pass for Chris Tierney on the rush deflected off Columbus defenceman Andrew Peeke and into the net.
Suzuki completed his four-point night by piercing through Columbus' zone and beating Hutchinson with a wrist shot from the slot.
