Canadiens drop 3rd straight as Blue Jackets complete season sweep
Poehling scores lone goal for Montreal in 5-1 loss
Jack Roslovic scored twice, Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Montreal 5-1 on Wednesday night for their second straight win and a three-game season sweep of the Canadiens.
Ryan Poehling scored Montreal's lone goal and Sam Montembeault stopped 26 shots in the Canadiens' third straight loss.
Columbus got on the scoreboard first after Montembeault bobbled the rebound of Roslovic's shot, which trickled past him over the goal line at 8:36 of the first period.
WATCH l Roslovic leads Blue Jackets in 5-1 win over Canadiens:
Roslovic's second goal, his fifth in two games, came off the rush as he slid it under Montembeault's pad on the glove side at 15:52 of the second.
"Sometimes you get the bounces," Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. "I'm sure their goalie would like that one back. It's great to see [Roslovic] get on the board for us and get another couple. Hopefully he will keep riding that for us."
Laine made it 3-0 1:30 later with his fifth power-play goal of the season, snapping a 10-game scoring drought.
Sillinger's deflection at 6:24 of the third made it 4-1. The secondary assist from Nick Blankenburg marked his first NHL point in his league debut.
"There was a sense of relief when I saw it go in," Blankenburg said. "I'm kind of at a loss of words. It's a childhood dream to play your first game in the NHL, let alone get your first point."
Bemstrom scored at 17:38 to make it 5-1.
"I'm sure I'll find some positive things, but right now we don't feel very good about the game because of the result," Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. "I know our effort was not where it needed to be. I'm sure there will be some positives there, but I'm not sure what they are yet."
