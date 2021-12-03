Fan throws jersey on ice as hapless Habs fall to Avs, open 6th losing streak of season
Colorado bounces back following blowout loss in Toronto on Wednesday
Valeri Nichushkin scored and added an assist as the Colorado Avalanche earned a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
Cale Makar had the eventual winner late in the second period as Colorado (12-7-1) bounced back from a lopsided 8-3 loss in Toronto on Wednesday.
Andre Burkovsky also scored and Gabriel Landeskog put the puck into an empty net. Nazem Kadri had an assist for his 11th point in as many games.
Ben Chiarot had the lone goal for Montreal (6-17-2). With the loss, the Habs have entered their sixth losing streak of the 2021-22 season.
Goaltender Jake Allen blocked 30 of the 33 shots sent his way.
WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo shares his latest Team Canada power rankings:
Colorado opened the score with a short-handed goal in the second period. Loan O'Connor passed to a wide open Nichushkin in front of the net
Chiarot levelled the score for Montreal with his fifth goal of the season. His slap shot from the point deflected off an Avalanche player and ringed off the post before beating Johansson.
The Avs regained the lead late in the second when Makar deflected Samuel Girard's shot from the blue line. Makar picked up his 10th goal of the season.
A fan, seemingly frustrated by the Canadiens' recent poor play, threw their Habs jersey on the ice during the third period.
Somebody just threw a Canadiens jersey onto the ice... <a href="https://t.co/CESkUEbckL">pic.twitter.com/CESkUEbckL</a>—@jkamckenzie
Landeskog added the empty-netter with 2:49 left in the third period, adding some insurance to the Avalanche win.
