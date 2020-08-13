Canadiens head coach Claude Julien hospitalized with chest pain
Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien suffered chest problems after Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers and was rushed to hospital.
Kirk Muller will serve as interim head coach
General manager Marc Bergevin says associate coach Kirk Muller will serve as interim head coach while Julien is sidelined.
The Flyers lead their best-of-seven series 1-0.
