Canadiens head coach Claude Julien hospitalized with chest pain
Canadiens head coach Claude Julien hospitalized with chest pain

Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien suffered chest problems after Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers and was rushed to hospital.

Kirk Muller will serve as interim head coach

The Canadian Press ·
Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien, seen here during game 1 on Wednesday, was rushed to the hospital after experiencing what the team has described as chest problems. (Elsa/Getty Images)

General manager Marc Bergevin says associate coach Kirk Muller will serve as interim head coach while Julien is sidelined.

The Flyers lead their best-of-seven series 1-0.

