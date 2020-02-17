Canadiens coach Claude Julien fined $10K for '2 teams' comment

The NHL fined Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien $10,000 US on Monday for criticizing the officials after Saturday night's overtime loss to the Dallas Stars.

"Some people need to be held accountable after this game," Julien told reporters. "We had to beat two teams tonight."

Julien thought the officials missed several calls as Montreal's 3-0 lead in the second period turned into a 4-3 loss, the Canadiens' fourth straight defeat.

"We're up 3-0, we're playing well," Julien said. "We make a bad mistake on giving them the puck on that first goal. But given those situations after that, we could have had power plays. It was such a poorly managed game [by the referees]. ... Let's put it that way."

Julien cited what he thought were several non-calls, including forward Joel Armia being hooked to the ice during overtime.