Canadiens coach Claude Julien says he's '100 per cent' after heart surgery
Did not suffer heart attack and wanted to return if team advanced in playoffs
Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien says he is feeling "100 per cent" after undergoing a heart procedure during the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Julien had a stent installed in a coronary artery Aug. 13 at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto after complaining of chest pains.
The procedure came a day after Montreal opened its first-round playoff series with the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena.
Julien said in a teleconference with reporters that he didn't suffer a heart attack and was ready to return to work had the Canadians advanced to the second round of the playoffs
Associate coach Kirk Muller took over behind the bench in Julien's absence.
The 60-year-old Julien said Muller did a good job in charge, as the Canadiens pushed the heavily favoured Flyers to six games before bowing out.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.