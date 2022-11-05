Hellebuyck backstops Winnipeg to shutout victory over Chicago
Jets goaltender makes 30 saves as team improves to 5-0-1 in last 6 games
Connor Hellebuyck stopped all 30 shots he faced as the Jets blanked Chicago 4-0 on Saturday afternoon in Winnipeg.
Defenceman Josh Morrissey and forward Pierre-Luc Dubois each had a power-play goal and an assist as Winnipeg (7-3-1) improved to 5-0-1 in its last six games.
Arvid Soderblom started in net for Chicago (5-5-2), making 21 saves on 24 shots before being replaced by Dylan Wells to start the third period.
Wells turned aside 12 of 13 shots in his NHL debut.
WATCH | Lowry pots breakaway goal:
After a scoreless first period, Hellebuyck and Soderblom duelled to start the second.
Hellebuyck stopped Chicago forward Patrick Kane, who was in alone and shortly after had to stop Chicago forward Jason Dickinson, who had pounced on his own rebound in front of an open net.
Soderblom simply robbed Winnipeg forward David Gustafsson, who attempted to convert a rebound of a Sam Gagner shot from the side of the net.
Morrisey broke the scoreless tie at the game's midway point. With Chicago forward Jujhar Kharia off for interference, Morrissey's slap shot from the point beat a screened Soderblom.
His FIRST of the season!! <a href="https://t.co/O56WyqNzu8">pic.twitter.com/O56WyqNzu8</a>—@NHLJets
It was Morrissey's first goal of the season with Mark Scheifele and Dubois earning assists.
Dubois added to that lead just over four minutes later, beating Soderblom with a wrist shot off of a smart pass from Kyle Connor.
Winnipeg made it 4-0 with its third power-play goal of the game early in the third period. With Chicago killing a too-many-men on the ice penalty, Schmidt took a perfect pass from forward Cole Perfetti and smoked a shot past Wells. Perfetti got the lone assist.
