Habs fall to Chicago in OT for 5th straight loss, claim ownership of NHL's worst record

Philipp Kurashev scored 2:24 into overtime and Chicago beat Montreal 3-2 Thursday night, dropping the defending Eastern Conference champion Canadiens to dead last in the NHL.

Montreal has dropped five straight and is 1-9-3 in its past 13 games. The Canadiens are 7-24-5 overall, falling behind the Arizona Coyotes for the worst record in hockey a season after losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final.

Dominik Kubalik and Patrick Kane also scored for Chicago, which won its third in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 shots.

Jeff Petry and Mike Hoffman scored for Montreal, and Sam Montembeault stopped 28 shots.

Kurashev piled into Montembeault's crease during overtime and put the puck in the goal as the net came off its moorings. A replay review confirmed the puck crossed the goal line first and that Chicago was onside on the play.

Kane tied it at 2 on a power play, ending his 13-game goal drought 2:21 into the third with a deep-angle wrist shot.

Montreal had only two shots on goal in the first period but rebounded to take the lead in the second on Petry's first goal of the season and Hoffman's first in 14 games.

Chicago dominated the first period with 13 shots, but only Kubalik beat Montembeault, with a wrist shot on a breakaway at 7:42.