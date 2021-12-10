Fleury gets 500th win in front of friends, family as Chicago shuts out Montreal
Sorel-Tracy, Que., native joins Brodeur and Roy as only goalies to reach 500 wins
In front of friends and family in his home province, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury picked up his 500th career win as Chicago beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 Thursday night.
The Sorel-Tracy, Que. native was perfect in stopping 27 shots. As the clock reached zero, teammates rushed over to Fleury in celebration as the Bell Centre public announcer mentioned the milestone.
Jonathan Toews opened the scoring while Henrik Borgstrom added Chicago's second goal. Patrick Kane and Seth Jones picked up assists.
WATCH | Fluery shuts out Habs to record 500th win:
Jake Allen blocked 23 of the 25 shots sent his way.
Kane had the opening goal on the tip of his stick in the final moments of the first period when the winger intercepted Allen's clearance, but he skied the puck over a wide open net.
Toews finally broke the ice for the Hawks at 13:48 of the second period on the power play. It was Chicago captain's first goal since the 2020 NHL playoffs in the Edmonton bubble.
Habs head coach Dominique Ducharme pulled Allen for an extra attacker to force a comeback to no avail.
The Habs broke a franchise record for most games in a calendar year, having played 106 regular-season and playoff games in 2021.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?