Jeff Petry scores OT winner to help Habs fend off Hurricanes' late charge

Jeff Petry scored 52 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens earned a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Phillip Danault, Max Domi and Brendan Gallagher scored in regulation for the Canadiens (30-28-9), who snapped a two-game losing skid. Tomas Tatar had two assists.

Charlie Lindgren made 27 saves in his first start since Feb. 4 — a 5-4 shootout victory in New Jersey. Carey Price got the night off after playing 11 consecutive games.

Haydn Fleury, Joel Edmundson and Justin Williams scored for the Hurricanes (35-24-5), who forced overtime after being down 3-0.

Carolina's goaltending troubles continued with both James Reimer (lower body) and Petr Mrazek (concussion) injured last week in Toronto.

Backup goaltender Anton Forsberg, who also played on Friday, allowed three goals on 20 shots before being pulled in the second period. Alex Nedeljkovic made 18-of-19 saves in relief.