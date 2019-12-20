Canadiens cap pair of comebacks with Max Domi's OT goal to beat Flames
Montreal overcomes deficits of 2-0, 3-2 in win over Calgary
Max Domi scored the overtime winner for the Montreal Canadiens in a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday.
Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist and Oliver Kylington scored his first of the season for the Flames (18-14-5).
Johnny Gaudreau assisted on a pair of Calgary goals. The left-winger has eight points (five goals, three assists) in eight games in December.
Canadiens goalie Carey Price had 24 saves for the win. Calgary counterpart Dave Rittich stopped 39 shots in the loss.
Trailing 2-0 after the opening period, Montreal kept pace with goals from Gallagher and Armia in the second.
Kylington beat Price's glove with a wrist shot from the slot at 6:35 of the third to temporarily restore Calgary's lead, but Suzuki deflected a Nick Cousins pass over Rittich's head at 11:58.
Arturri Lehkonen fed Armia from the boards and the forward wristed the puck from the top of the faceoff circle bottom corner at 13:11.
Gallagher halved the deficit at 9:51. His shot along the goal-line from the boards squeezed by Rittich's blocker.
Calgary's power play generated a tic-tac-toe goal with seven seconds left in the first period.
Gaudreau sent the puck low to Tkachuk, who stretched Price with a goal-mouth pass for Lindholm to tap in.
From the slot, Lindholm dished to Tkachuk beside the Habs net for the winger to sweep it over Price at 7:34.
The Flames play back-to-back road games Sunday and Monday facing the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild, respectively.
The Habs continue their road trip through Western Canada on Saturday in Edmonton versus the Oilers and Monday against Winnipeg Jets.
