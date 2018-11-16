Lehkonen's late marker launches Habs past Flames
Montreal forward gets late 3rd-period goal to seal win
Artturi Lehkonen's goal at 12:14 of the third period broke a 2-2 tie as the Montreal Canadiens scored twice in the third period for a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.
Tomas Tatar and Jonathan Drouin also scored for Montreal (10-6-3), which has split the opening two games of its three-game Western Canada road trip. The Canadiens play in Vancouver on Saturday.
Lehkonen marque le but décisif!<br><br>FINNISH THEM! Lehkonen gets the game-winner! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHabsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHabsGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/eIdZMvEVQP">pic.twitter.com/eIdZMvEVQP</a>—@CanadiensMTL
Matthew Tkachuk scored both goals for Calgary (10-8-1). Tkachuk's eighth and ninth markers of the season give him a team-best 21 points on the season. Mark Giordano had two assists. The Flames' four-game homestand continues Saturday when they are host to the Edmonton Oilers.
Montreal tied the game 2-2 at 8:32 of the third. After a scramble in front of the net, Smith kicked out his pad to stop Andrew Shaw's backhander, but Drouin was right there to slide in the rebound.
The Flames took the lead at 15:53, this time it was TJ Brodie with the feed and Tkachuk with another hard one-timer.
Montreal opened the scoring eight minutes into the first as Tatar's shot from the slot deflected off Smith's upper body and went into the net.
Coming on the fifth shot he faced, it was the 10th time in 13 starts that Smith has surrendered a goal on one of the first six shots.
