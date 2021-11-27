Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Canadiens' road woes continue as Thompson pots a pair to help Sabres end losing skid

Tage Thompson scored twice, Cody Eakin had a goal and an assist, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Friday night to snap a four-game skid.

Montreal falls to 1-9-1 record in away games, losing 6 of last 7 contests overall

Jonah Bronstein · The Associated Press ·
Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson, right, celebrates his goal with teammates during a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. (Joshua Bessex/The Associated Press)

Tage Thompson scored twice, Cody Eakin had a goal and an assist, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Friday night to snap a four-game skid.

Buffalo also got a short-handed goal from Kyle Okposo and won for the third time in 13 games. Victor Olofsson and Jeff Skinner each had two assists. Dustin Tokarski made 25 saves.

Josh Anderson scored for the Canadiens, and Sam Montembeault stopped 35 shots. Montreal has lost six of seven and fell to 1-9-1 on the road.

The Sabres took control in the second period, outshooting the Canadiens 14-2 and scoring twice.

Okposo's short-handed goal gave Buffalo a 3-1 lead late in the second. The Sabres had killed over three minutes of a double-minor high-sticking penalty on Brett Murray when Eakin created a 2-on-1 on the forecheck, and Okposo backhanded the rebound of his own shot past Montembeault.

Eakin scored on a slick backhand pass from Vinnie Hinostroza, putting the Sabres in front midway through the second.

WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo examines 9 players who terrorized many goalies:

9 players who punished the most goalies...in 90 seconds

2 days ago
2:10
These players not only scored a lot of goals in their careers, but made sure to do it against as many goaltenders as possible. 2:10

Thompson added his team-leading 10th goal 3 1/2 minutes into the third period. The fifth-year forward surpassed his previous career high of eight goals in 38 games last season.

Olofsson and Skinner set up both Thompson goals. The first was a one-timer from the high slot that gave Buffalo the lead in the opening minutes of the game.

Anderson responded for the Canadiens later in the first after he stripped the puck from Skinner in front of the Buffalo net.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now