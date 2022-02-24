Skip to Main Content
Suzuki, Caufield stay hot as Canadiens clobber Sabres for 4th straight win

The Montreal Canadiens avenged last week's crushing loss to the Buffalo Sabres by improving their winning streak to four games.

Suzuki's 3 points power Montreal's 4-0 victory over Buffalo; Caufield picks up 6th goal in last 7 games

Tristan D'Amours · The Canadian Press ·
Montreal Canadiens centre Nick Suzuki (14) scores on Buffalo Sabres goalie Craig Anderson on a penalty shot during a 4-0 victory on Wednesday night. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press)

After falling 5-2 to Buffalo on Super Bowl Sunday, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield combined to give the Habs a 4-0 win Wednesday night.

Suzuki scored twice while Caufield notched one goal and one assist. Jake Evans added the empty-netter. Samuel Montembeault recorded his first NHL shutout blocking all 32 shots sent his way.

Craig Anderson allowed three goals but kept his team in the game with 25 saves. With the loss, the Sabres slump to a four-game losing skid.

The Canadiens scored the first goal for a fourth straight game following a treacherous giveaway by Cody Eakin in his own zone. Montreal tried to respond with a shot with Suzuki pouncing on a loose puck in the slot and tapping in his 10th of the season.

Suzuki was awarded a penalty shot at 5:57 of the second period after the centreman intercepted the puck in the neutral zone and was hooked by Dylan Cousins. Suzuki started his attempt far on the right side, then patiently cut inside and beat Anderson with an upper right-hand corner shot.

Josh Anderson left the game late in the second when he was hit in the head while trying to block a shot from Casey Mittelstadt. Paul Byron also didn't return to the game after suffering a hit in the first period.

Caufield gave the Habs a 3-0 lead when he pounced on Suzuki's faceoff and shocked Anderson with a wrist shot. Under Martin St. Louis' seven-game tenure as interim head coach, Caufield has picked up six goals and 10 total points.

Late in the third, Evans slotted in the empty-netter from the neutral zone to confirm Montreal's 4-0 win.

