Suzuki, Caufield stay hot as Canadiens clobber Sabres for 4th straight win
Suzuki's 3 points power Montreal's 4-0 victory over Buffalo; Caufield picks up 6th goal in last 7 games
The Montreal Canadiens avenged last week's crushing loss to the Buffalo Sabres by improving their winning streak to four games.
Suzuki scored twice while Caufield notched one goal and one assist. Jake Evans added the empty-netter. Samuel Montembeault recorded his first NHL shutout blocking all 32 shots sent his way.
Craig Anderson allowed three goals but kept his team in the game with 25 saves. With the loss, the Sabres slump to a four-game losing skid.
The Canadiens scored the first goal for a fourth straight game following a treacherous giveaway by Cody Eakin in his own zone. Montreal tried to respond with a shot with Suzuki pouncing on a loose puck in the slot and tapping in his 10th of the season.
Suzuki was awarded a penalty shot at 5:57 of the second period after the centreman intercepted the puck in the neutral zone and was hooked by Dylan Cousins. Suzuki started his attempt far on the right side, then patiently cut inside and beat Anderson with an upper right-hand corner shot.
WATCH | Suzuki waits out Anderson on 1st career penalty shot goal:
Josh Anderson left the game late in the second when he was hit in the head while trying to block a shot from Casey Mittelstadt. Paul Byron also didn't return to the game after suffering a hit in the first period.
Late in the third, Evans slotted in the empty-netter from the neutral zone to confirm Montreal's 4-0 win.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?