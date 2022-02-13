Floundering Canadiens drop 10th straight with loss to Sabres

Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon.

Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs.

Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7).

Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-time winningest goaltenders.

Montreal's Samuel Montembeault stopped 26-of-31 shots in his second start in two days.

The Canadiens lost a 10th straight game for the first time since 1926.

Skinner broke the ice early for the Sabres, redirecting a shot from point by Casey Fitzgerald for his first goal 3:41 into the game.

Montreal got on the scoreboard 1:11 into the second period when Corey Schueneman sent the puck to Hoffman for a one-timer in the right faceoff circle. The winger didn't waste his opportunity, tying the game 1-1.

Buffalo regained the advantage midway through the middle frame as Skinner added his second of the afternoon. His shot from the top of the faceoff circle beat Montembeault just under the crossbar.

The Habs didn't give up, responding 58 seconds later. Petry got his second goal of the season when his shot from the pont deflected off of John Hayden and levelled the game.

Jeff Skinner revenge tour 😈<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoBuffalo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoBuffalo</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffSkinner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JeffSkinner</a> <a href="https://t.co/v6GzZ2AJAw">pic.twitter.com/v6GzZ2AJAw</a> —@BuffaloSabres

Armia found Montreal's go-ahead goal 16:09 into the second. Well positioned in front of Anderson's goal, Armia received Ryan Poehling's pass and beat the Buffalo goalie with a short-side shot.

But the Sabres weren't done and tied the game again on a power play late in the second.

Peyton Krebs sent a cross-ice pass to Thompson and his shot was too much for Montembeault.

Skinner completed the hat-trick at the 8:16 mark of the third. The 29-year-old was tripped by Petry on a breakaway but the puck ended up in the back of the net after deflecting off his skate.

He added to his productive afternoon with a fourth goal, from the slot, confirming the Sabres win with just under two minutes left on the game clock.