Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL·New

Allen shuts the door as Habs edge Sabres in shootout to avoid playoff elimination

Michael Pezzetta scored the decisive shootout goal and the Montreal Canadiens avoided playoff elimination by rallying to a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

Canadiens' Gallagher forced overtime by scoring 200th career goal in 3rd period

John Wawrow · The Associated Press ·
A goaltender goes down to make a save against a right-handed shooter coming down the left wing.
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen makes a save during a 4-3 shootout win in Buffalo on Monday. (Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Michael Pezzetta scored the decisive shootout goal and the Montreal Canadiens avoided playoff elimination by rallying to a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

Brendan Gallagher forced overtime by scoring his 200th career goal in capping a 3-on-2 rush with a shot from the right circle 8:35 into the third period. Jordan Harris and Alex Belzile also scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped 30 shots through overtime, while allowing one goal on six shootout attempts.

Montreal would have been eliminated from playoff contention for a second straight season — and two years removed from reaching the Stanley Cup Final — with any type of loss.

Lukas Rousek scored a goal and added an assist in his NHL debut for Buffalo, which dropped to 3-6-3 in its past 12 and blew a chance to move to within four points of the idle Pittsburgh Penguins, who hold the eighth and final playoff spot.

Defenseman Riley Stillman and JJ Peterka also scored for Buffalo, while Eric Comrie stopped 38 shots through overtime, and allowed two goals on six shootout attempts.

Pezzetta scored by driving in from the right circle to beat Comrie inside the far post. Buffalo's Jack Quinn scored in the fourth shootout round, but was matched by Montreal's Jesse Ylonen, whose shot from in tight managed to trickle in through Comrie.

Montreal blew two one-goal leads to fall behind 3-2 on Stillman's goal at the 8:31 mark of the second period.

Gallagher scored on the fly by using Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin as a screen to snap in a shot inside the far left post. With the goal, Gallagher tied Bobby Rousseau for 24th on the Canadiens career scoring list.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now