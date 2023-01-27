Fabbri scores OT winner to lift Red Wings over Canadiens
Montreal goalie Jake Allen makes 38 saves in return from injury
Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 win over the Canadiens on Thursday night in Montreal.
Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored two goals and had an assist for Montreal (20-25-4). Michael Pezzetta added a goal and one assist while Alex Belzile had two assists.
Returning from injury, Jake Allen made 38 saves in his first game since Jan. 7. Ville Husso made 20 stops for the Red Wings.
WATCH | Fabbri scores in overtime as Red Wings beat Habs:
Detroit opened the scoring at 3:54 of the first period when Rassmusen used Chris Wideman as a screen to beat Allen with a wrist shot.
The Habs responded one minute later when Belzile pressured Pius Suter off the puck and Pezzetta jumped on it to net his third goal of the season.
The Red Wings regained their lead on the power play in the second period. Allen couldn't safely ice the puck from Larkin's shot, Berggren hopped on the loose puck and scored the equalizer.
With Montreal on the penalty kill, Mike Matheson's stick hit Detroit's Lucas Raymond in the face. There was no call on the play and the Swede retreated to the bench with a bloodied face.
Montreal levelled the game while short-handed seconds later. On a two-on-one rush, Dach sent a saucer pass to Harvey-Pinard, who beat Husso.
Detroit took its third lead of the night at 13:30 of the second period after Sunqvist redirected Dominik Kubalik's shot from the point.
Harvey-Pinard added his second goal by taking a centring pass from Pezzetta before beating Husso with a high backhand shot to make it a 3-3 game.
Rasmussen was called for high-sticking with 1:04 remaining in the final period. Montreal attacked on a three-on-two rush but Husso robbed Mike Hoffman of the game-winning one-timer with a glove save to force overtime.
Montreal's Rem Pitlick was stopped on a breakaway and the Red Wings scored on their next opportunity. Rasmussen made a nice pass through the crease to Fabbri, who scored his fourth goal of the season.
Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return.
The Canadiens head to Ottawa to take on the Senators on Saturday.
