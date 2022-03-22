Marchand scores twice, including OT winner, to lift Bruins past Canadiens
Jake Allen's 43 saves not enough as Boston claims 3-2 comeback victory
Brad Marchand scored two goals, including the overtime game-winner, as the Boston Bruins notched a 3-2 comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens.
Connor Clifton sent both teams to overtime just just under three minutes to go in regulation. Marchand ended the contest by fooling Jake Allen to grab the win in the first meeting between both rivals at the Bell Centre in 864 days.
Jeremy Swayman stopped 26 of the 28 shots sent his way.
The Bruins broke the ice following a Canadiens turnover at 9:21 of the first period. Erik Haula sent the puck over to Marchand in the crease who tapped in his 26th goal of the season.
Savard levelled the score on a delayed penalty advantage in his first game back from an ankle injury when his backhand shot from the high slot deflected off of Derek Forbort and past Swayman.
