Pastrnak's 61st goal lifts Bruins over Canadiens to cap historic regular season
Boston's 65 wins and 135 points are the most in NHL history
David Pastrnak scored the winning goal with nine minutes remaining and the visiting Boston Bruins ended their historic regular season with a 5-4 comeback win over rival Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves.
The Bruins closed their Presidents Trophy-winning season by establishing all-time records for wins (65) and points (135) in a single season.
WATCH | Pastrnak scores winner against Habs:
Lucas Condotta scored in his NHL debut, while Michael Pezzetta, with one goal and one assist, Nick Suzuki and Justin Barron added the others for Montreal (31-45-6).
Starting on back-to-back nights, Sam Montembeault made 16 saves.
Condotta put Montreal in front early when he zoomed into the crease and batted the puck in 3:27 into the first period. Joel Teasdale was later credited with an assist, giving him his first NHL point.
Boston levelled the game 9:19 into the frame when Frederic redirected Connor Clifton's shot from the right faceoff circle.
Joel Edmundson intercepted a clearance along the boards and took a shot from the point that Suzuki tipped in 7:16 into the second period. He tied Cole Caufield's team-high mark of 26 goals on the season.
Montreal regained its lead just over a minute later when Rem Pitlick outraced Swayman for the puck and sent a pass to Pezzetta, who tapped in his seventh of the campaign into the empty net.
Orlov sniped the puck just under the crossbar to knot the game at 3-3 for Boston at 13:58 of the middle frame.
Barron fired a loose puck from the slot for a short-handed goal to give the Habs their third lead of the night 1:09 into the third period.
Avec un homme en moins 🤯

Don't poke the Bar-ron
Coyle knotted the contest for Boston, disregarding Chris Wideman's marking and beating Montembeault with a wrister at 8:48.
Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson left the game early in the second period after getting tangled up with Coyle in the neutral zone and falling onto the ice. The team announced during the second period that Matheson had suffered a lower-body injury and would not return.
The Bruins face the Florida Panthers in the opening round of the playoffs.
