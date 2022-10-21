Slafkovský scores 1st career NHL goal as Canadiens rout Coyotes
Montreal scores 5 straight goals in 6-2 win; Jake Allen makes 25 saves
Top draft pick Juraj Slafkovský scored his first career NHL goal and the Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday in Montreal.
Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher gave Montreal the early cushion.
Nick Suzuki notched a penalty shot marker and Sean Monahan added an empty-netter. Jake Allen made 25 saves in the win.
The Canadiens (3-2-0) improved to 3-0 at home on the season with the victory.
WATCH | Canadiens' Suzuki scores highlight-reel penalty shot goal:
J.J. Moser and Travis Boyd scored for Arizona. Lawson Crouse added two assists.
In his first start with the Coyotes (1-3-0), Connor Ingram stopped 24 of the 29 shots he faced.
Anderson got the Habs started 1:58 into the opening period as he scored on a rebound from a Jonathan Drouin shot that hit the post.
Gallagher tried his luck on a two-on-one and beat Ingram glove side to open his 2022-23 account on the Canadiens' fourth shot of the game at 7:17 to make it 3-0.
Slafkovský notched his first NHL goal 8:17 into the second period when he intercepted the puck and beat Ingram with a wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name. Canadiens fans kept going, chanting Slafkovský's name following the goal.
JURAJ SLAF𝙎𝙃𝙊𝙏SKYYYY<br><br>🙌 🙌 🙌<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHabsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHabsGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/yNLIadcLLx">pic.twitter.com/yNLIadcLLx</a>—@CanadiensMTL
Suzuki was given a penalty shot when he was tripped by Juuso Valimaki while Montreal was short-handed. The captain took all the space he needed then lobbed the puck over Ingram to increase the Habs' lead to 5-0 at 18:27 in the second period.
The Coyotes ruined Allen's shutout bid with two quick goals in the third period. Crouse sent the puck to Moser who fired a one-timer atop the left faceoff circle to finally break the ice at 6:21.
Crouse then fed Boyd who gave Arizona its second goal at 8:18.
With under four minutes remaining, Monahan scored an empty-net goal to close it out.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?