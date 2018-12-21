Carey Price earns 300th career win as Habs edge Coyotes

Carey Price stopped 36 shots to get his 300th career win, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 victory over the slumping Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

Paul Byron and Shea Weber scored as Montreal won the second game of a back-to-back for the first time in four tries this season.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for the Coyotes, who have just two goals in the last three games and have lost seven of eight. Darcy Kuemper stopped 26 shots.

This was the first meeting between the teams since their off-season trade that sent Max Domi to Montreal and Alex Galchenyuk to Arizona.

The Canadiens started the second period on a power play after the Coyotes' Nick Cousins checked Jeff Petry against the boards just before the first period horn. Cousins was whistled for high-sticking on the hit.

Montreal took advantage of the extra man 22 seconds into the second to take a 1-0 lead. Off a draw, Jonathan Drouin passed to Petry, who fed Weber for an uncontested shot from distance that beat Kuemper.

Arizona answered at 6:49 on a power play of its own. Jakob Chychrun tipped the puck out of traffic to Nick Schmaltz, who set up Ekman-Larsson for the Coyotes captain's fourth. Ekman-Larrson now has 13 points in 13 career games against the Canadiens, and his 47 power-play goals since 2013 are most among NHL defencemen.

The Coyotes got close to taking the lead but Price had a number of quick-reflex stops. One of those came off his left leg pad without him seeing the puck.

The Canadiens took the lead for good at 1:16 of the third with Byron's eighth goal.