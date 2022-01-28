Canadiens drop 4th in a row in failed comeback against Ducks
Evans (twice), Lehkonen, Dauphin find net for Montreal in 5-4 loss
Trevor Zegras had two goals as the Anaheim Ducks scored three first-period goals then held on for a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.
Sam Carrick, Troy Terry and Cam Fowler had the other goals for Anaheim (22-16-8). Anthony Stolarz stopped 35 shots.
Jake Evans scored twice for Montreal (8-27-7). Artturi Lehkonen and Laurent Dauphin, on a penalty shot, had the other goals.
Carrick opened the scoring on a breakaway, beating Primeau at 8:14 of the first for his ninth of the season.
The Ducks took advantage of Dauphin's double-minor for high-sticking Ryan Getzlaf by scoring twice. Getzlaf did not return to the game.
WATCH l Trevor Zegras' lacrosse goal helps Ducks get 5-4 win over Canadiens:
Fowler and Terry put Anaheim up 3-0 with power-play goals at 15:12 and 17:06, respectively.
Evans cut Montreal's deficit to 3-1 at 1:15 of the second before Zegras countered impressively. He scored a lacrosse goal from behind the Montreal net, beating Montembeault to make it 4-1 at 1:25.
Montreal scored on the power play when Mike Hoffman left the puck for Lehkonen in the slot and he recorded his sixth of the season at 9:54.
Evans added his second of the night at 1:24 of the third to cut Anaheim's lead to 5-3. Dauphin was awarded a penalty shot when Hampus Lindholm hooked him on a breakaway.
He converted at 14:02 to make it a 5-4 contest.
