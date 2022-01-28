Skip to Main Content
NHL

Canadiens drop 4th in a row in failed comeback against Ducks

Trevor Zegras had two goals as the Anaheim Ducks scored three first-period goals then held on for a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Evans (twice), Lehkonen, Dauphin find net for Montreal in 5-4 loss

The Canadian Press ·
Ducks' Sam Carrick, left, is seen scoring one of the goals that helped propel Anaheim to a 5-4 win over the Canadiens in Montreal on Thursday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Trevor Zegras had two goals as the Anaheim Ducks scored three first-period goals then held on for a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Sam Carrick, Troy Terry and Cam Fowler had the other goals for Anaheim (22-16-8). Anthony Stolarz stopped 35 shots.

Jake Evans scored twice for Montreal (8-27-7). Artturi Lehkonen and Laurent Dauphin, on a penalty shot, had the other goals.

Cayden Primeau allowed three goals on eight shots and was pulled at the end of the first period. Samuel Montembeault came on and turned aside 13 of the 15 shots he faced.

Carrick opened the scoring on a breakaway, beating Primeau at 8:14 of the first for his ninth of the season.

The Ducks took advantage of Dauphin's double-minor for high-sticking Ryan Getzlaf by scoring twice. Getzlaf did not return to the game.

WATCH l Trevor Zegras' lacrosse goal helps Ducks get 5-4 win over Canadiens:

Ducks' Trevor Zegras scores lacrosse goal in win over Canadiens

2 hours ago
Duration 0:50
Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras scored "The Michigan" in the second period against the Montreal Canadiens, his first of two goals, including the eventual game-winner as the Anaheim Ducks downed the Montreal Canadiens 5-4. 0:50

Fowler and Terry put Anaheim up 3-0 with power-play goals at 15:12 and 17:06, respectively.

Evans cut Montreal's deficit to 3-1 at 1:15 of the second before Zegras countered impressively. He scored a lacrosse goal from behind the Montreal net, beating Montembeault to make it 4-1 at 1:25.

Montreal scored on the power play when Mike Hoffman left the puck for Lehkonen in the slot and he recorded his sixth of the season at 9:54.

Zegras scored his second of the game from the high slot at 14:04 to give Anaheim a 5-2 lead.

Evans added his second of the night at 1:24 of the third to cut Anaheim's lead to 5-3. Dauphin was awarded a penalty shot when Hampus Lindholm hooked him on a breakaway.

He converted at 14:02 to make it a 5-4 contest.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now