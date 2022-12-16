Canadiens' comeback effort falls short, handing Ducks 2nd regulation win of season
Montreal's Caufield scores twice in final frame before Anaheim finds net 3 more times
The visiting Anaheim Ducks picked up just their second regulation win of the season by defeating the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday.
John Klingberg scored two goals for Anaheim (8-20-3) while Troy Terry added another. Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano both scored empty netters.
Trevor Zegras and Mason McTavish each had two assists as the Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak.
Cole Caufield replied with two third-period goals, but the Canadiens (14-14-2) concluded their back-to-back set with two losses. Jake Allen stopped 27 shots.
The Ducks entered the game without a goal to account for in their past two games and a total of eight periods. The visitors rectified the situation with two quick goals late in the first period.
Terry broke the ice on the power play when he received a pass from Zegras in front of the net and tapped in his 12th of the season 17:28 into the frame.
Zegras then freed himself from Kaiden Guhle and set up Klingberg for a goal from the high slot, just 28 seconds later.
Allen saved his team from a three-goal deficit in the second period when Caufield coughed up the puck to Zegras. The winger found Henrique alone in the slot but Allen denied his point-blank shot.
Caufield then tied the game when he wrapped a loose puck around Dostal's net at 6:37 of the period.
Klingberg restored the Ducks' lead at 10:55 of the third with a slap shot from the point that beat Allen over his blocker.
The Canadiens called a timeout with 1:39 left in regulation and pulled Allen but Henrique made it a two-goal game 11 seconds later.
Vatrano added a second empty netter to ice the contest with nine seconds on the clock.
