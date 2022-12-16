Canadiens' comeback effort falls short, handing Ducks 2nd regulation win of season

The visiting Anaheim Ducks picked up just their second regulation win of the season by defeating the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday.

John Klingberg scored two goals for Anaheim (8-20-3) while Troy Terry added another. Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano both scored empty netters.

Trevor Zegras and Mason McTavish each had two assists as the Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak.

Lukas Dostal made 23 saves.

Cole Caufield replied with two third-period goals, but the Canadiens (14-14-2) concluded their back-to-back set with two losses. Jake Allen stopped 27 shots.

The Ducks entered the game without a goal to account for in their past two games and a total of eight periods. The visitors rectified the situation with two quick goals late in the first period.

WATCH l Ducks pick up road win against Canadiens:

Klingberg leads Ducks to win over Canadiens Duration 1:30 A pair of goals by John Klingberg gave Anaheim a 5-2 win over Montreal Thursday night.

Terry broke the ice on the power play when he received a pass from Zegras in front of the net and tapped in his 12th of the season 17:28 into the frame.

Zegras then freed himself from Kaiden Guhle and set up Klingberg for a goal from the high slot, just 28 seconds later.

Allen saved his team from a three-goal deficit in the second period when Caufield coughed up the puck to Zegras. The winger found Henrique alone in the slot but Allen denied his point-blank shot.

After three unsuccessful power plays, the Habs finally got on the board with a man advantage 3:11 into the final frame. Kirby Dach found Caufield at the left faceoff circle, and he fired a one-timer to cut Anaheim's lead in half.

Caufield then tied the game when he wrapped a loose puck around Dostal's net at 6:37 of the period.

Klingberg restored the Ducks' lead at 10:55 of the third with a slap shot from the point that beat Allen over his blocker.

The Canadiens called a timeout with 1:39 left in regulation and pulled Allen but Henrique made it a two-goal game 11 seconds later.

Vatrano added a second empty netter to ice the contest with nine seconds on the clock.

WATCH l Zach scores in shootout, Allen stops Kadri to lift Canadiens past Flames: