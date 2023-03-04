Ducks capitalize on power play, hold off Canadiens for 4th win in 5 games
McTavish, Silfverberg each score 3rd-period power-play goals in 3-2 victory
Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg scored power-play goals in the third period and the Anaheim Ducks extended their point streak to five games, beating the visiting Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Friday night.
Jayson Megna also scored for Anaheim, which is 4-0-1 during its streak. John Gibson stopped 26 shots and Derek Grant had two assists.
"I thought we were rested. I think it helped that Montreal played last night," Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said. "I thought everybody was involved in our power play and it came up big.
The win put the Ducks at 50 points on the season, which is fourth-lowest in the league. The Canadiens have 56 points, which is 26th out of 32 teams.
Jonathan Drouin had a goal and an assist while Nick Suzuki also scored for Montreal. Sam Montembeault made 30 saves. The Canadiens have dropped two straight and three of their last four.
"I think it was one of those games you kind of love to play. The intensity ramped up in the third period where every play matters because it was a tie game," said McTavish, who has a point in three straight games with a goal and four assists.
WATCH | Silfverberg scores decisive goal against Habs:
Anaheim came into the game last in the league on the power play with a 15.6 per cent conversion rate and was one-for-17 in the past five games.
Silfverberg provided what would prove to be the decisive goal with five minutes remaining when he put a wrist shot past Montembeault with plenty of traffic in front of the net.
Suzuki brought the Canadiens within a goal with 30 seconds remaining after they pulled the goaltender. It was the Montreal's captain's 21st of the season, which tied a career high.
Le capitaine réduit l'écart.<br><br>Nick brings us within one.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHabsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHabsGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/koP9q0uIqt">pic.twitter.com/koP9q0uIqt</a>—@CanadiensMTL
"I thought tonight the effort was there, we just didn't get the result that we wanted," Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. "We're going to try to keep building our game and brand. I'm expecting us to fight every game and keeping working on what we're trying to do."
Montreal scored 76 seconds into the game when Drouin tipped in the loose puck in the crease after Mike Matheson's shot went through Gibson's legs. The goal was Drouin's first in 45 games, dating back to last season.
"It means a lot," Drouin said of the goal. "We have such a great group of guys, and a tight-knit group. To see the reaction, and all of the emotion, it was fun."
On l'a ressenti, celui-là 😊<br><br>A well-deserved sigh of relief<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHabsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHabsGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/JwFJoNUwmp">pic.twitter.com/JwFJoNUwmp</a>—@CanadiensMTL
Megna tied it three minutes later with a wrist shot in front of the net after taking a pass from Max Comtois. Montreal defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic partially got his stick on the pass, but wasn't able to clear it, leading to Megna's second goal of the season.
Anaheim general manager Pat Verbeek said forward Adam Henrique (MCL sprain) could possibly return for the final two weeks of the season. Henrique, who is second on the team with 19 goals, was injured Feb. 21 against Tampa Bay.
The Canadiens face the Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?