Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey·New

Canadiens acquire Newhook from Avalanche in exchange for draft picks, Fairbrother

The Montreal Canadiens have traded for Colorado Avalanche forward Alex Newhook. In return for the 22-year-old centre, the Habs will send both a first and second round pick (31st and 37th overall) in Thursday's NHL Entry draft as well as 22-year-old defenceman Gianni Fairbrother to Colorado.

Montreal ships No. 31 and 37 selections in 2023 draft to Colorado as part of deal

The Canadian Press ·
A men's hockey player skates with the puck.
The Montreal Canadiens acquired forward Alex Newhook from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for two draft picks (No. 31 and 37 overall in 2023) and defenceman Gianni Fairbrother, the team announced on Tuesday. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens have traded for Colorado Avalanche forward Alex Newhook.

In return for the 22-year-old centre, the Habs will send both a first and second round pick (31st and 37th overall) in Thursday's NHL Entry draft as well as 22-year-old defenceman Gianni Fairbrother to Colorado.

The move clears potential salary cap space for Colorado to try to keep pending free agent centre J.T. Compher, after the Avalanche acquired Ryan Johansen from Nashville over the weekend.

Newhook tallied 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists) in 159 games for the Avalanche.

He was selected by Colorado as the 16th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Newhook, 22, is expected as a restricted free agent to get a raise from the $925,000 US he made last season. The Boston College product had four points in 12 games on Colorado's 2022 Stanley Cup run.

Fairbrother was the 77th overall pick by Montreal in the 2019 draft and has spent the last two season with the Laval Rockets.

He had eight points in 28 games for the AHL team but suffered a season-ending injury in a game against the Belleville Senators on Oct. 9, 2022. He's under contract through next season at an NHL salary of $860,000 and $80,000

With files from The Associated Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now