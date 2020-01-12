Leafs' Marner, Canucks' Hughes among final all-star picks

Toronot Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner and Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes were among the final four players voted by fans to join the upcoming NHL All-Star Weekend.

David Perron of the St. Louis Blues and T.J. Oshie of the Washington Capitals were also chosen.

Marner will join Toronto teammates Auston Matthews and Frederik Andersen. Marner who is second on the Leafs with 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) behind Matthews will be making his first All-Star Game appearance.

Hughes is second among rookie defencemen and third among all rookies with 30 points (four goals, 26 assists) in 43 games. The 20-year-old is the third Canuck representing the Pacific Division, along with centre Elias Pettersson and goalie Jacob Markstrom.

After helping the Blues win the Stanley Cup last spring, Perron is having one of the best seasons of his career. The 31-year-old has 19 goals and 26 assists and is a first-time All-Star.

Perron is set to be one of four Blues players at All-Star Weekend, joining goaltender Jordan Binnington, reigning playoff MVP Ryan O'Reilly and captain Alex Pietrangelo.

Oshie has 18 goals and 15 assists for the Capitals. The 33-year-old spent his first seven NHL seasons with the Blues and won the Cup with Washington in 2018.

Oshie joins fellow Capitals players Braden Holtby and John Carlson and coach Todd Reirden for the Metropolitan Division at All-Star Weekend. Captain Alex Ovechkin opted not to participate and will serve a one-game suspension.