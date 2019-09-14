Mitch Marner joins Maple Leafs in Newfoundland for training camp
Toronto forward signed 6-year, $65.358M US deal on Friday
Mitch Marner and Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas say bringing the team together and not missing any games were top of mind issues as they inked a six-year deal.
The former restricted free agent agreed to a six-year deal with Toronto yesterday, with an average annual value of US$10.893 million.
Dubas thanked the 22-year-old Marner for his commitment to the team by agreeing to a salary slightly below his expectations, in order to have the team in a good place for the start of the season.
Dubas says competent staffers are dealing with the issue of the team's salary cap, which is now more than $10 million over its upper limit with Marner's deal.
Marner signed his contract after a long off-season of negotiations, which Dubas said came to a head with a lengthy and direct conversation on Thursday.
