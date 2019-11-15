Leafs' Kerfoot out indefinitely after facial surgery
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Alexander Kerfoot is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair facial dental fractures.
Toronto centre suffered dental fractures during win against Kings on Nov. 5
The Leafs say Kerfoot originally sustained the injury Nov. 5 during a game against the Los Angeles Kings.
After Kerfoot reported ongoing discomfort while the team was in New York facing the Islanders on Wednesday, testing determined that surgery was required to repair the dental fractures.
Kerfoot joins fellow Leafs forward Mitch Marner (ankle) on the injured list.
Kerfoot, 25, has eight points (five goals, three assists) in 20 games with the Maple Leafs this season.
The Vancouver native was acquired by Toronto in a July 1 trade with the Colorado Avalanche.
