Mitch Marner out for a minimum of 4 weeks with ankle injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without the services of forward Mitch Marner longer than they hoped. The club announced on Sunday that Marner underwent an MRI exam on his injured ankle and will be out of the lineup for a minimum of four weeks.

Leafs star forward injured during Nov. 9 game against Flyers

Mitch Marner currently has 18 points on the season but will be sidelined for up to four weeks after sustaining an ankle injury against the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 9. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Marner sustained the injury in Saturday's 3-2 loss against the Philadelphia Flyers.

He was hurt after falling awkwardly on his right leg off the second period's opening faceoff. He struggled mightily to get to the bench and went the locker room.

He returned during a television timeout to test his ankle, but once again headed off and was done for the night.

The 22-year-old has four goals and 18 points in 18 games with the Maple Leafs this season after signing a six-year, $65.3 million US contract in September.

He led Toronto last season with 94 points in 82 games.

