Leafs' Mitch Marner on injured reserve after colliding with Muzzin at practice

The Toronto Maple Leafs added forward Mitch Marner and defenceman Rasmus Sandin to the injured reserve list Tuesday and loaned forward Joey Anderson to their AHL affiliate.

Defenceman Rasmus Sandin also out following knee-on-knee hit by Jets' Pionk

The Canadian Press ·
Mitch Marner's recent collision with Jake Muzzin at Maple Leafs practice has led to a stint on injured reserve for the forward. The team hasn't provided specifics on injury details or expected absence length. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs added forward Mitch Marner and defenceman Rasmus Sandin to the injured reserve list Tuesday and loaned forward Joey Anderson to their American Hockey League affiliate.

The Maple Leafs also recalled forward Alex Steeves and defencemen Alex Biega and Kristiāns Rubīns from the Toronto Marlies.

Marner hasn't played since colliding with teammate Jake Muzzin at practice on Friday.

Sandin was injured after a knee-on-knee hit in a 6-3 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday. Jets defenceman Neal Pionk was suspended two games for the hit.

The Maple Leafs did not provide specifics on injury details or expected absence length in their morning Twitter post.

Toronto was scheduled to host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

WATCH l Pionk suspended 2 games for Sandin knee-on-knee hit:

Pionk suspended 2 games, Spezza scheduled for hearing after incidents during Jets/Leafs game

1 day ago
Duration 1:07
Winnipeg defenceman Neal Pionk is suspended two games for a knee-on-knee hit on Toronto blue-liner Rasmus Sandin. Leafs centre Jason Spezza has been offered an in-person hearing for kneeing Pionk in the head. 1:07
