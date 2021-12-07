Leafs' Mitch Marner on injured reserve after colliding with Muzzin at practice

The Toronto Maple Leafs added forward Mitch Marner and defenceman Rasmus Sandin to the injured reserve list Tuesday and loaned forward Joey Anderson to their American Hockey League affiliate.

The Maple Leafs also recalled forward Alex Steeves and defencemen Alex Biega and Kristiāns Rubīns from the Toronto Marlies.

Marner hasn't played since colliding with teammate Jake Muzzin at practice on Friday.

Sandin was injured after a knee-on-knee hit in a 6-3 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday. Jets defenceman Neal Pionk was suspended two games for the hit.

The Maple Leafs did not provide specifics on injury details or expected absence length in their morning Twitter post.

Toronto was scheduled to host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

WATCH l Pionk suspended 2 games for Sandin knee-on-knee hit: