Patrik Laine's 4-point night leads Jets past Wild

Patrik Laine scored twice and added a pair of assists as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Minnesota Wild 5-2 on Thursday.

Laine set up Kyle Connor's third-period goal that broke a 2-2 tie, giving the Finnish shooter the lead in team points with 10 off three goals and seven assists.

Jack Roslovic scored 28 seconds after Laine and then Laine finished it off with an empty-net goal. Blake Wheeler recorded a goal and one assist and Mark Scheifele contributed a pair of assists.

Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves for the Jets (3-2-0) in the team's home opener after it started the season with a four-game road trip.

Ryan Hartman and Brad Hunt scored for the Wild (0-3-0), which hasn't opened a season with three straight losses since the expansion franchise started playing in 2000-01.

Devan Dubnyk stopped 27 of the 31 shots he faced for Minnesota, ending a streak of six straight regular-season wins over the Jets, including five last season.