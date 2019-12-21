Blake Wheeler becomes leading scorer in franchise history as Jets blank Wild
Wheeler's 616 points surpass mark set by Ilya Kovalchuk
Blake Wheeler had a goal and assist to become the all-time leading scorer in franchise history, Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for his third shutout of the season, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 6-0 on Saturday.
Wheeler's 616 points surpassed the previous mark set by Ilya Kovalchuk, who played for the franchise when it was the Atlanta Thrashers.
Patrick Laine had two goals for the Jets, who had lost three of their past four games. Mark Scheifele scored for the eighth time in nine games, and Nikolaj Ehlers and Logan Shaw also had goals.
Alex Stalock allowed six goals on 28 shots in goal for Minnesota before being removed midway through third period. Devan Dubnyk finished with two saves for the Wild, who have lost three of four.
Minnesota was shut out for the third time this season a game after scoring a franchise record-tying eight goals in a win at Arizona on Thursday night.
Wheeler, who's played 10 seasons for the franchise after starting with the team in its final season in Atlanta, opened the scoring with a short-handed goal, his 10th of the season.
