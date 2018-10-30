Pettersson's 2-goal night helps Canucks down Wild
Vancouver's Jacob Markstrom makes 37 saves in victory
Elias Pettersson scored twice to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Monday.
Markus Granlund, Jake Virtanen and Ben Hutton also scored for the Canucks (7-6-0) while Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves.
Jordan Greenway and Ryan Suter replied for the Wild (6-3-2). Devan Dubnyk stopped 26-of-30 shots to get pegged with the loss.
Granlund opened the scoring at 7:17 of the first period only for Greenway to tie it 35 seconds later.
Virtanen restored the lead for the Canucks early in the second and Pettersson made it 3-1 minutes later before Suter got one back for the Wild while on the power play at 14:37.
Elias Pettersson with the lethal bardown snipe <a href="https://t.co/alCbqh50LU">pic.twitter.com/alCbqh50LU</a>—@BradyTrett
Pettersson added his seventh of the season and second of the night on a breakaway early in the third and Sutton scored an empty netter to seal the win.
Vancouver's Brandon Sutter suffered an upper-body injury in the second period and didn't return.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.